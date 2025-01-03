2 . Market Square

As a part of a multi-million pound investment, the historic market square will be revitalised with a new layout to make it easier to walk around, new stalls with modern facilities for traders, and vibrant new canopies in heritage colours. The plans will also ensure the historic Town Pump is made into a unique feature in this space. The work on the phase one of the project at the Upper Market Place started in July 2024 and is set to end in January 2025. The work at the Lower Market Place is set to start in February and be completed by May this year. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council