2025 will be a transformative year for Chesterfield with several major schemes set to come to fruition in the town and the surrounding areas.
The multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield projects is well underway with work focussed on the Market Place, and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall – home to the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum.
Works have also started on the Staveley town centre regeneration scheme and the PEAK resort – with major plans for 2025.
Here is all you need to know about 10 important Chesterfield developments, including the expected completion dates.
2. Market Square
As a part of a multi-million pound investment, the historic market square will be revitalised with a new layout to make it easier to walk around, new stalls with modern facilities for traders, and vibrant new canopies in heritage colours. The plans will also ensure the historic Town Pump is made into a unique feature in this space. The work on the phase one of the project at the Upper Market Place started in July 2024 and is set to end in January 2025. The work at the Lower Market Place is set to start in February and be completed by May this year. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
3. New Square
The plans for New Square include creating an attractive and flexible space that will complement the main market and speciality markets, but can also be used to host festivals, events, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings – bringing our town centre to life. The works will be divided into two phases with Lower New Square set to be ready by July 2025 and Upper New Square by October 2025. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
4. Restoration of Chesterfield Canal
Chesterfield Canal Trust is restoring a stretch of the historic Chesterfield Canal by extending it from the existing limit at Eckington Road. Works include the reconstruction of 850m of canal channel, two new bridges, a new lock and over three kilometres of footpath improvements along the towpath - enhancing the connection of routes to existing networks, including the Trans Pennine Trail. The large majority of these works will be delivered by contractors, with works completed no later than 2025, the plan on Chesterfield Canal Partnership website states. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
