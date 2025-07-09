Chesterfield developer plans 13-bed house in multiple occupation for 19th century property
Mr R. Cusimano of Black Stripe Ltd is seeking change of use planning permission from the borough council to transform 12 Spital Lane, Spital into a 13-bedroom property. He aims to create high quality shared living accommodation to be let to professional people at a reasonable price.
Five bedrooms and a kitchen/living area would be created on the ground floor, a utility room in the basement, four bedrooms and a kitchen on the first floor and four bedrooms on the second floor.
The building was erected in the late 19th century adjacent to a substantial railway viaduct which was demolished in the Fifties. Throughout its life, the property has accommodated a shop, post office and bakery and retains its original shop front opening. At a date unknown, the building has been converted into a dwelling.
