Chesterfield developer plans 13-bed house in multiple occupation for 19th century property

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jul 2025, 07:42 BST
A developer is aiming to convert mixed retail and residential premises in Chesterfield into a house in multiple occupation.

Mr R. Cusimano of Black Stripe Ltd is seeking change of use planning permission from the borough council to transform 12 Spital Lane, Spital into a 13-bedroom property. He aims to create high quality shared living accommodation to be let to professional people at a reasonable price.

Five bedrooms and a kitchen/living area would be created on the ground floor, a utility room in the basement, four bedrooms and a kitchen on the first floor and four bedrooms on the second floor.

The building was erected in the late 19th century adjacent to a substantial railway viaduct which was demolished in the Fifties. Throughout its life, the property has accommodated a shop, post office and bakery and retains its original shop front opening. At a date unknown, the building has been converted into a dwelling.

