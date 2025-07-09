A developer is aiming to convert mixed retail and residential premises in Chesterfield into a house in multiple occupation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr R. Cusimano of Black Stripe Ltd is seeking change of use planning permission from the borough council to transform 12 Spital Lane, Spital into a 13-bedroom property. He aims to create high quality shared living accommodation to be let to professional people at a reasonable price.

Five bedrooms and a kitchen/living area would be created on the ground floor, a utility room in the basement, four bedrooms and a kitchen on the first floor and four bedrooms on the second floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was erected in the late 19th century adjacent to a substantial railway viaduct which was demolished in the Fifties. Throughout its life, the property has accommodated a shop, post office and bakery and retains its original shop front opening. At a date unknown, the building has been converted into a dwelling.