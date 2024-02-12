Chesterfield dentist with growing list of NHS and private patients is seeking to consent to expand premises

A statement said: “The applicant sees the opportunity of connecting the two buildings to form a larger and more functional dental practice that will provide a greater service and improved facility for the ever expanding list of patients that they have on their books.

“The applicant is also responding to the increasing demand for NHS dental practices where the national shortage and waiting lists is currently a serious problem. The practice will be able to register more patients with them from the surrounding area, shorten the waiting times, preventing patients travelling distances to be seen as well as giving a more modern and comfortable space for patients to be treated. It is also important to provide a dental service and facility for the disabled and wheelchair bound giving improved layout on the ground floor for access within the constraints of the existing building. The upper floor is also needed to be easier accessed by patients with an improvement to the stair access.”