Chesterfield dental nurse sets up fundraiser to save thousands of dogs

Saffy Dixon, 24, a dental nurse from Chesterfield, visited Taghazout, a small village in Morocco in 2023 and was surprised to see streets ‘overrun with dogs’.

After coming back to Chesterfield, Saffy decided she wanted to do everything she could to save the dogs. She got in touch with Renata who she met back in Morocco while trying to help a stray puppy after a car accident.

Renata who runs a charity dedicated to rescuing Morocco’s animals has agreed to help vaccinate the dogs and Saffy set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for vaccines.

Saffy explained: “If the dog has been vaccinated they get a little tag through their ear and if they have this tag it means that authorities shouldn’t be allowed to touch them.”

She added: “Renata works tirelessly to care for and protect these vulnerable dogs, and now more than ever, she needs our support.”

Since setting up the fundraiser on New Year’s Eve, Saffy raised over £1500 which went has already helped to vaccinate and sterilise many of Morocco’s stray dogs.

She said: “Vaccines for one dog cost £25 and it costs £60 to sterilise one. Because we’ve manage to raise a lot of money, apart from vaccinating the dogs, Renata is also sterilising male dogs and female dogs which look like they had quite a few litters of puppies to help reduce the number of stray dogs.”

Saffy has also set up an Instagram page where she posts regular updates and pictures of the dogs. She has encouraged people who visited the Taghazout area to send her photos of the dogs they loved via Instagram. She has been sharing them with Renata, so she could find and vaccinate them.

Saffy added: “I want to help as many dogs as I can but I also want to change the attitude towards street dogs. I’ve seen a lot of tourists looking at them like they are nothing, even kicking them. I saw a man hitting a dog with a broom and children throwing stones at the dogs. The street dogs in Morocco are no different than our dogs here and they need our help.”

1 . Chesterfield dental nurse helps to save Morocco's stray dogs Saffy Dixon, 24, a dental nurse from Chesterfield, visited Tagazout, a small village in Morocco in 2023 and fell in love with Morocco's stray dogs. Photo: Saffy Dixon Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield dental nurse helps to save Morocco's stray dogs Saffy set up a fundraiser to help vaccinate Morocco's Street and save their lives. Photo: Saffyy Dixon Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield dental nurse helps to save Morocco's stray dogs Since setting up the fundraiser on New Year’s Eve, Saffy raised over £1500 Photo: Saffy Dixon Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield dental nurse helps to save Morocco's stray dogs Saffy said she wanted to change the attitude towards street dogs. Photo: Saffy Dixon Photo Sales