Sarah Catlow runs Little Sunflowers after-school dance clubs for 4-11 year olds in Brimington, Hope, North Wingfield and Bolsover with a new one due to begin in Cromford after the half-term holiday.

She said: "It's just one stem. I've been doing a lot of projects, events and classes that share the same ethos, that dance should be for everybody and that it should inspire, uplift and connect."

On October 10, which is World Mental Health Day, Sarah, 38, of Walton, Chesterfield, will be providing free dance workshops for schools, businesses and other organisations.

Sarah Catlow leads Sunflower Dance which is based in Chesterfield.

She said: "I want to give back to the community. A lot of the achievement and success I've had so far is because people have put their trust in me and stuck by me and supported me.

"I'd like to promote dance as a positive influence on physical and mental wellbeing. It's helped me come out of a really dark place."

Sarah was head of dance at a secondary school in London when her life changed dramatically five years ago. She said: "I fell pregnant with my little girl in a very new relationship; it just fell apart and I had to give my career up and quickly move away to be closer to my family in Chesterfield.

"Then we went into lockdown suddenly and I was on my own with a very small baby left in my care. It was a very sad and worrying time for me - a very dark time. I was battling from post-natal and that transition of not having anything around me that I knew. The solitude of being on your own for so long and having a child dependent on you 24 hours a day was a struggle.

"Sunflower Dance is something I'd always thought about doing but I got swept up in my career. Lockdown allowed me to think about what I would want to offer; I clinged onto this idea of Sunflower Dance and what it should look like, trying to make dance fun for everyone and inspire and connect people together. Even though it was a horrible time it really helped me to focus on this.

"These past few years have demanded hard work and the delicate balance of parenthood and business, but they have also brimmed with fulfilment and excitement. I have watched Sunflower Dance grow and evolve and couldn't be prouder."

Her latest venture is offering dance fun for little ones. Mini Sunflowers at Jilbee Land in Clay Cross is aimed at chldren aged two to four years.

Sarah has used her ability and passion for dance to teach children and young adults with special educational needs at the Fairplay charity and has worked with staff and patients at hospitals in Nottingham.

She qualified as a teacher in 2011 and her career in education included two years teaching dance at Tupton Hall School. Prior to teaching, she lived in Sydney, Australia where she worked for a dance company.