Chesterfield dad threatened with court as fine issued after daughter absent from school following bullying

Gary Topley has received letters from Derbyshire County Council asking him to pay a fine for his daughter Jasmine, 14, missing time from Parkside Community School

Jasmine Topley, 14, missed lessons at Parkside Community School, in Chesterfield.

Gary Topley, Jasmine’s dad, said: “Our daughter attended Parkside for about two years and on and off she has been the subject of bullying from other pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was not taken seriously for a long time and it only seemed that the school started paying attention after police were involved.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jasmine has been the subject of bullying from other pupils on several occasions with the school doing very little to stop this. Because of the continuous bullying we removed her from the school on numerous occasions.

"We stayed in contact with the school and after talks, on one occasion we were reassured things would be okay if Jasmine went back.”

But Gary said the bullying continued and he told the school his daughter was being de-registered and sent Jasmine to stay at his mum’s house in Whitby for a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then started receiving letters from Derbyshire County Council asking him to pay a fine for his daughter’s absence – and suggesting she had been taken out for a holiday.

Gary said: “On receipt of the first letter I replied as soon as I could and explained what had happened with Jasmine and why she was in Whitby. Sadly despite this on September 21 I received another letter. My fine was doubled and the letter was threatening me with court action if I didn’t pay by a certain date.

"I have since contacted the council again stating I am more than happy to go to court and ask them why myself as a parent had to constantly battle with Parkside School to do something about the bullying. When I do something to help her mental health I get a letter saying I will be fined.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “The penalty notice in this case was issued for a holiday taken during term time. Parents must seek the permission from the head teacher to take their child out of school during term time and a headteacher can ask the council to issue a notice if a holiday is taken without permission being granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derbyshire County Council is clear that it is the responsibility of parents and carers to ensure their children attend school during term time and in accordance with school rules. Each day of lost learning time has a real potential to affect academic achievement and although numbers of children missing school are low we appreciate the support we have from parents and carers to help us keep these figures as low as possible, but we are also clear about the potential consequences for those whose children are frequently missing from education.”