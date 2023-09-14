Watch more videos on Shots!

Connor Mapletoft, 28, had symptoms including dizziness, nausea and heart palpitations. He visited Chesterfield Royal Hospital Emergency Department several times – but was told his symptoms were caused by anxiety.

Connor, who used to work as a carer and is dad to Railey, six, and three-year-old Cooper said: “Every time they told me my symptoms were caused by anxiety and they’d reassure me and my family that there was nothing wrong with my heart and I am just overreacting because of anxiety.”

But as Connor’s symptoms got worse he was eventually referred to a cardiologist for an ultrasound and ECG in 2019 which flagged an atrial septal defect and he was referred to a specialist hospital in Leeds.

The atrial septal defect causes a hole in the wall which can close on its own or may require surgery.

Connor said: “When I saw the letter I was frightened. I lost trust in the NHS after this. I have been poorly and they kept telling me it was just anxiety and I had a serious heart condition all along.

"My heart has gotten so much worse since then. I used to be a carer and was looking after disabled people and now I am disabled. It's ruined my life. I can't walk far, I can’t do everyday tasks. I can’t work anymore, I am on mobility PIP and I have to have my brother and my partner looking after me.”

Connor reported the delay in diagnosis to PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) and received a reply from Chesterfield Royal explaining that ASD was a difficult condition to diagnose.

Connor, who used to work as a carer, first started noticing symptoms back in 2017, including dizziness, nausea, and heart palpitations starting from 7 a.m. in the morning and lasting until midnight.

He has now been offered heart surgery on the NHS but says he has ‘lost confidence’ with the healthcare system so is raising £40,000 to have the surgery privately at Thornbury Hospital, in Sheffield.

Amy Lee, Connor’s girlfriend, who started the fundraiser said: “He has two kids that he wants to be able to see grow up in the future. He desperately needs the surgery, it is life-saving for him. Currently, he is struggling with his physical and mental health and can’t do much with his life."

Chesterfield Royal hospital Trust confirmed Connor visited the Emergency Department a number of times prior to the GP referral for conditions including possible seizures.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust spokesperson said: “Adult ASD is a notoriously difficult condition to diagnose, and it can sometimes take years from first symptom to diagnosis. This is because it is the symptoms are often not very specific.

“When Connor was referred by his GP to the cardiologists, they organised an ECG – which was the appropriate test, and which shows the ASD. Our cardiologists referred him promptly to Leeds which is the regional adult congenital heart disease centre and they took over his care.