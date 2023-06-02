The crematorium open day will be hosted on Sunday, June 11 from 10 am to 12 pm at Chesterfield Crematorium on Chesterfield Road, Brimington. The event is free to attend and the staff will be happy to answer any questions about the cremation process, burials, funeral services, and tracing the final resting place of an ancestor.

The behind-the-scenes tours will start at 10am, 10.30am, 11.00am and 11.30am. The service of remembrance will take place at 1pm and will consist of live music performances, poetry readings and the opportunity to take part in an act of remembrance.

Booking of the behind-the-scenes tours and the service of remembrance is mandatory, due to limited group and seat numbers.

Councillor Martin Stone, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, and Environment said: “This is the first time an open day like this has been held at the crematorium since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attending is a great way to dispel any worries or myths about the cremation process, as well as having the chance to look behind the scenes of the site.”Anyone who would like more information or you would like to book to attend the open day and the service of remembrance is asked to contact the crematorium office at 01246 345888 or email: [email protected]