Chesterfield court to consider bid to alter council arrangements for huge housing scheme meeting

A campaigner opposed to a housing scheme for 1,800 homes has secured a county court hearing in a bid to persuade Bolsover District Council to alter its planning meeting arrangements to meet the extensive public interest in the proposed development.

The council’s planning committee is scheduled to consider Waystone Ltd’s planning application for its Clowne Garden Village scheme, near Clowne and Barlborough, at a public meeting, on September 17, for hundreds of new homes with 24 hectares of greenfield land for employment, community and commercial developments.

But Clowne Garden Village Action Group chairperson, Dom Webb, has successfully applied for a Chesterfield County Court hearing for September 16 to consider the meeting arrangements because he claims they are ‘discriminatory’ with limited space and a dependence on live online streaming despite the council’s efforts to reach as many people as possible.

Mr Webb stated: “The arrangements are a direct discrimination as they force those with protected characteristics to use technology that they may well be unable to use and or will have to purchase.”

Clowne Garden Village Housing Protestors Rally For Support. Maxine Dixon Barlborough councillor and councillor Dawn Walton.

He added that the arrangements are also in ‘direct discrimination’ because they disadvantage a particular group.

Hundreds of action group campaigners have objected to the scheme at a proposed site, north of Clowne, amid fears it will lead to overcrowding, place a strain on highways, health services and education, create drainage and flooding problems and affect the countryside and wildlife with the potential loss of Green Belt land.

After holding an extensive public consultation with at least 1,400 submitted comments, the council announced on September 9 its arrangements for the public planning committee meeting at its offices at The Arc, on High Street, in Clowne, from 9.30am, on September 17, with adaptations to help meet the public interest.

Bolsover District Council stipulated all those who wish to speak at the meeting can do so as long as they register and that the meeting will be held primarily in the Council Chamber with an online live stream feed into Committee Room 1 for any overspill.

Proposed Clowne Garden Village Site

It has also stressed places in the Council Chamber and Committee Room 1 will be strictly reserved for those who have registered to speak and therefore the meeting will also be live streamed for any wider public wishing to observe.

A council spokesperson stated: “Please note we cannot guarantee there will be space to watch the meeting in person, and therefore you are strongly encouraged to join the live stream event.

“The live stream link will be posted on the council’s website, and it will be linked via the published agenda and on an update document posted on the planning public access pages in advance of the meeting.”

However, Mr Webb has complained the arrangements mean members of the public not registered to speak may be excluded from the meeting in the Council Chamber and from a live link committee room while others will have to use online live streaming.

He is arguing people will be excluded and should not have to rely on online live streaming technology which they may not be able to access and that live stream footage to a committee room may also create delays and a loss of context.

Mr Webb is also asking the court to consider that all the directors on the council’s Dragonfly development company and those on the council’s advisory board should not participate in the planning meeting due to what he believes is a potential conflict of interest should the proposed scheme present later commercial opportunities.

Chesterfield County Court will consider Mr Webb’s claim and it will decide whether it is necessary to instruct the council to amend its planning committee meeting arrangements and whether any councillors linked with the authority’s development company Dragonfly should be restricted from determining planning applications.

Mr Webb has also informed the council and Derbyshire Constabulary that the action group campaigners are expecting to hold a protest in opposition to the residential scheme at the planning committee meeting.

The action group boasts over 2,000 members and its online and paper petitions have over 6,000 signatures from residents in Clowne and Barlborough opposed to the scheme for the proposed site which includes part of Clowne village centre, off Hickinwood Lane.

A Bolsover District Council spokesperson said the council is not in a position to comment on the planning application until the planning committee meeting in line with the democratic process and it has declined to comment on the court hearing due to legal considerations.

The council’s Chief Executive Karen Hanson has previously said the council’s priority is communities and safe and happy places to live and the council has also previously stressed the importance of meeting affordable housing targets.

Waystone has claimed there is support for the scheme in terms of the potential for economic growth, facilities and jobs.