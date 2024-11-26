Chesterfield couple with premature baby unsure “where to turn” over mouldy council flat

A Chesterfield couple with a five-month-old baby have described a “vicious circle of never-ending disappointment and frustration” over their damp and mouldy council property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Gallery and Chris Eades have been living solely in the lounge of their one-bedroom Old Whittington flat since their baby son Alex was born five months ago.

The family decamped to the small room to safeguard his health from the mouldy and damp walls and slugs in their bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma, who has lived in the Ashcroft Court property for 10 years, says it has always suffered with damp issues with patch jobs undertaken by Chesterfield Borough Council to maintain it.

Chris Eades and Gemma Gallery with their baby, Alex

Because the family is forced to live and sleep in just one room along with their two cockerpoos Toby and Stanley, Chris is unable to sleep after night shifts at work.

Forty-year-old Chris works four days a week at Iceland and then Saturday and Sunday nights at Tesco to support his partner and child, however private renting is not an affordable option for the couple.

Chris said: "The comical thing is if I lost my job through stress and could no longer pay my rent they would soon be in touch with us. At this point we don’t know where to turn or what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The flat is a one-person occupancy and the council won’t put me on the tenancy because of that – but they’re happy for me to stay here. It doesn’t make any sense. Alex was six weeks premature and we’ve been trying to be moved since then, but there’s been no cooperation.

Chris and Gemma have decamped to the living room to safeguard baby Alex's health from the mouldy and damp walls in their bedroom

“We also have two dogs, so our stress levels are through the roof as we have to live under each other’s feet. It’s a vicious circle of never-ending disappointment and frustration. The stress is so overwhelming I’m on the verge of a mental breakdown because I don’t get to sleep and recharge my batteries."

In 2021 the council fitted a new bathroom, uncovering sodden floorboards under the bath. However Gemma claims the source of the problem was not investigated before new fittings were installed and the mould and damp issues soon returned.

Consequently, the adjoining hallway wall suffers with the same mould issues which have reappeared after being re-plastered at the same time as the bathroom was renewed. The flat also has a slug infestation – with the creatures often found crawling over kitchen work surfaces and in the bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby's changing unit was relocated from this wall as his clothes were going mouldy

The council has committed to re-plastering the walls again inside the property, however Gemma and partner Chris Eades fear for the safety of their baby and want to move.

Gemma, 39, said: “We’ve had people come out and foremen have prodded the wall with probes and said it’s damp then others come and say it’s nothing, or we need to open the window more. They say they’ll sort it and then they don’t.”

Social housing is allocated under a bidding system in which bands are used to prioritise applicants based on their housing needs, with band A being the highest priority such as applicants with critical welfare or medical needs.

“The most frustrating thing,” said Gemma, “is we’ve been bidding and bidding and bidding on council houses but we were at the bottom of the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flat also has a slug infestation – with the creatures often found crawling over kitchen work surfaces and in the bedroom.

"We had someone come out a few months ago but she said the mould and the damp wouldn’t get us moved or the fact that we’re overcrowded. She wanted to know if the baby had health issues. He doesn’t, but I shouldn’t have to have a poorly baby to be moved.” Chris has a lung condition which has moved the couple up to band B.

"The most frustrating thing is there are all these houses that are empty but they’re not being used.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are fully committed to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of our tenants and residents and always aim to respond to repair requests as soon as possible.

“The tenant has submitted a legal disrepair claim which we are currently working through to find a suitable resolution. Will continue to update the tenant directly on the progress and arrange for any outstanding repairs to be completed.”