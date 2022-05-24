Chesterfield couple star in Channel 4' series Secret Spenders

Dan Gore and Cheri Southam feature in the final episode of the Secret Spenders series to be broadcast this week.
Cheri, a full-time IT recruitment consultant, and Dan, a jiu-jitsu instructor, live on Shirland Street, Chesterfield and have three daughters.
Dan is concerned about Cheri’s credit card bill after she buys a hot tub and gazebo.
Cameras follow Cheri round Chesterfield to see where she is spending her money and experts take a deep dive into the couple’s finances.
Programme presenter Anita Rani will show how the couple can save thousands of pounds a year to help support Dan’s business Elemental Academy,
Secret Spenders will be screened on Thursday, May 26 on Channel 4 at 8pm.