Chesterfield couple star in Channel 4' series Secret Spenders

Dan Gore, Cheri Southam and Harper outside their home on Shirland Street, Chesterfield.

Dan Gore and Cheri Southam feature in the final episode of the Secret Spenders series to be broadcast this week.

Cheri, a full-time IT recruitment consultant, and Dan, a jiu-jitsu instructor, live on Shirland Street, Chesterfield and have three daughters.

Dan is concerned about Cheri’s credit card bill after she buys a hot tub and gazebo.

Cameras follow Cheri round Chesterfield to see where she is spending her money and experts take a deep dive into the couple’s finances.

Programme presenter Anita Rani will show how the couple can save thousands of pounds a year to help support Dan’s business Elemental Academy,

Secret Spenders will be screened on Thursday, May 26 on Channel 4 at 8pm.