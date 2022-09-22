Chesterfield couple spot 'ghostly figure' in photo of Bolsover Castle

Adam Carnall, 41, of Walton, visited the popular tourist attraction with his partner Nicky Howson, 44, and their children.

Adam, his son, Nicky and her two daughters went to see a horse show, walked around the castle and came back home.

But it was not until later when they looked at their pictures that they spotted a ‘ghostly figure’ in the castle.

Can you see the 'spooky figure' that Nicky and Adam claim they captured in one of the windows in Bolsover Castle?

Adam said: “ We didn’t a man figure in the window at first when we visited the castle, but Nicky noticed it on the pictures when we came back. We both were quite shocked to see it.

“If you look at the picture and zoom in you can notice a tall man wearing a crown in the top middle window. The top floor of Bolsover Castle is closed to the public as well and the figure doesn't look like a normal person, it looks like a ghost.”

The couple, who took the picture to capture a flag at half mast after Queen Elizabeth’s death, believe that they didn’t notice the ‘ghost’ because the sun was reflecting in the stained glass windows.

Adam added: "We have even shown the picture to the kids, to the friends and family and they all say that they can see the man in the window.”

The couple has shown the pictures to family and friends who have noticed a person in the window as well.

The Bolsover ghost isn’t the first paranormal experience that Nicky has had.

Adam said: “Nicky has psychic abilities and has seen ghosts before. She often gets feelings about things that are going to happen and she's quite good at reading people.

“She's more in touch with a psychic side than I would be, that’s why she could sense something when we were in the castle. She got an uneasy feeling as we went into some of the rooms. They made her feel quite sad and oppressed, we think that was because of the ghost.”

Nicky and Adam are one of many people who claim to have seen a ghost in Bolsover Castle, which has in the past appeared on the list of ten spookiest English Heritage’s 400-plus-year-old historic monuments.

The castle was built on an ancient burial ground and is nestled on the outskirts of the town, once dubbed the “satanic capital of Britain”. Staff members and visitors Have reported hearing footsteps, screams, and even being pushed.

Some members of the staff have claimed that ‘the ghost of a boy was holding visitors’ hands’. Due to a large number of cases, the staff has started a “ghost book”, in which they log all supernatural sightings reported by the visitors and employees at the Bolsover Castle.