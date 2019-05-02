Chesterfield couple’s charity trek from Land’s End to John O’Groats in their 1963 Riley- using B-roads only

A charity ‘drive with a difference’ will see a Chesterfield couple navigating hundreds of miles of winding B-roads as they ramble from Land’s End to John O’Groats in their 1963 Riley.

Fundraisers David Pipes and Gael Hepburn will be following B-roads as much as possible during the theri cross-country trek as well as using tulip diagrams, a system devised during the 1950s.

The couple wanted to raise cunds for Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield, who looked after them during periods of serious illness, in a unique way.

David was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Gael suffered a mini-stroke that triggered epilepsy, but say they’re now ‘fighting fit’.

David, who is retired, and also chairman of the Patient Participation Group at Royal Primary Care, said: “For some time we’ve wanted to find a way to say thank you to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, along with Weston Park Hospital.

“Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane provided the answer. Back in 2007 he’d made a TV series, B-Road Britain, in which he’d chronicled his cross-country meander from London to Glasgow in a Jaguar XK150 S.

“I wanted to drive ‘LeJoG’ to celebrate my 70th birthday in 2019, so it was the perfect opportunity.”

Although David’s birthday is not until November, their trip has been planned for May to take advantage of better weather, longer daylight hours and for stops to be made at each hospital en route.

Civil servant Gael will serve as navigator, quartermaster and ‘sweetie unwrapper, a very important role’ throughout the trip.

She said: “I don’t know where I would be without the care and support of the specialists and nurses at The Royal, especially my epilepsy nurse and my GP who were both fantastic.”

Their 1963 Riley One-Point-Five saloon is known as Riley Blue.

David and Gael have previously travelled to France and toured many parts of the UK in the trusty motor.

The trek will kick off on May 9 from Land’s End in Cornwall.

David and Gael will call at Chesterfield Royal on Saturday, May 11 and Weston Park Hospital on Sunday, May 12 before arriving at John O’Groats on Wednesday, May 15.

To sponsor them, visit: www.rileyblue.org