The Taylors are inviting people to look around their half-acre grounds at The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor on Sunday, April 21 from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to see a formal garden, a stream and koi filled pond, a small copse and a pergola where they can enjoy cream teas.

Generous donations to Parkinsons UK from the NGS during the past 11 years have amounted to more than £2million, funding around 20 new nurses and allied health professional posts. Parkinsons UK estimates that around 7,000 patients currently benefit from support from nurse posts that have been funded by the NGS. In 2023 the NGS awarded £450,000 to Marie Curie in 2023, a donation which equates to 17,496 hours of nursing care.