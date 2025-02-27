A Chesterfield couple are on a mission to increase the number of foster carers.

Becky and Tim have discovered that there has been a net loss of 2,154 fostering households in the UK since since 2021 while over the same period 2,855 more children have entered the care system. There are currently 254 fostering households in Derbyshire compared to 271 the previous year, according to the county council.

People can become foster carers through their local council, or through an independent agency which is privately run.

Becky and Tim, who foster through the agency Parallel Parents, said: “We love the dynamic that the foster children bring to the house as seeing them develop and thrive is priceless. Fostering is such a satisfying thing to do - the opportunities that foster carers can provide for the children are second to none.”

When Becky and Tim began fostering more than five years ago, speaking to other foster carers would have helped but that wasn’t readily available at the time. So they are eager to help anyone else with their fostering journey. Becky, 46, and Tim, 54, want to take the scariness out of fostering and are opening themselves up to people who want to look into it more.

The couple will host an information morning at Armisteads, Chesterfield on March 23, from 9am until 12 noon. This safe space will enable people to have a chat and ask questions of social workers and current foster carers who are supported by an independent agency.

If you have a spare bedroom, are over 21 and have a willingness to learn, you could make a real difference to the life of a child in Derbyshire. Find out how by attending the drop-in information morning or for further details, call Becky on 07970 817425.

*A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are working to increase the number of foster carers across our region. Since March 2024, we’ve been working together with our colleagues in Derby city, Nottingham city and Nottinghamshire county to increase the numbers of people willing to give a child a home when they need it most.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who could give stability and safety to a child in need and who could provide a nurturing environment to help them thrive. Through this partnership approach we offer prospective foster carers increased levels of support through the creation of specialised support hubs and sharing resources for the benefit of children and fostering families.”

If you’d like to know more, visit https://fosterforeastmidlands.org.uk.