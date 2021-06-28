Chesterfield couple got married on the day Princess Diana was born 60 years ago

David and Eileen Shaw are planning to toast their big day with a family meal at the Blue Stoops pub in Walton.

Eileen said: “We’ll have a bigger party in August. We had organised something for July 1 but when they announced they weren’t removing the lockdown we thought we’d better leave it until later.”

A fan of the late Princess of Wales, Eileen, who is 76, saw Diana and her husband Prince Charles on a visit to Chesterfield 40 years ago. She said: "One of our daughters, Helen, was about four and her infants school, William Rhodes, was invited when Charles and Diana opened The Pavements. Diana was pregnant and Helen presented her with bootees and a little bouquet.”

David and Eileen Shaw of Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, celebrate their diamond wedding on July 1, 2021.

David and Eileen have four daughters, Susan, Amanda, Karen and Helen, a son Tony, five grandsons and a granddaughter, one great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.

As teenagers, the couple lived opposite each other on Walton Drive in Boythorpe and Eileen remembers seeing David playing cricket on a field known locally as the Bullring. They got to know each other by hanging around in a group of lads and lasses. Their friendship blossomed and they began courting. Eileen remembers their first date was at the pictures, watching either a cowboy or war film because David didn’t like soppy movies.

The sweethearts tied the knot at Chesterfield Register Office and spent the first four years of their married life in Grangewood. David and Eileen later moved to Walgrove Avenue, Brampton, then to Hunloke Avenue in Boythorpe where they have lived for 29 years.

David worked as a construction joiner before retiring from Henry Boot after 15 years’ service with the company. He started work when he was 15 and was first employed at Francis Irving in Hasland.

David and Eileen when they were a courting couple.

Eileen was employed as a machine operator making cotton wool balls at Robinsons for 29 years. She worked at the Co-op in Newbold during the first two years of marriage.

The couple have always enjoyed going on holiday, particularly to Caribbean islands and various places in Europe, visiting their daughter Susan, who lives in Bulgaria, and daughter, Helen, who used to live in Jersey.

Helen said: “Dad has helped the family with any joinery and woodwork projects but since a period of poor health, Dad has slowed down and now enjoys gardening.

"Mum used to enjoy knitting, crocheting and gardening and now enjoys watching different series and box sets on TV. They both enjoy watching cricket on TV.

"They both particularly enjoyed going to see André Rieu in Nottingham and they now love watching all of his concerts on the internet.”