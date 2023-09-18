News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield couple drives 'Ey Up Duck' banger across Europe for charity's loneliness fight

Chesterfield fundraisers are gearing up to take on the daunting Saint Tropez or Bust Banger Rally Challenge - a thrilling two-week adventure across Europe, in the name of charity.
By James Salt
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Prior to setting off on their epic journey, the 'Ey Up Duck' banger made a special visit to the b:friend Gleadless Social Club in Sheffield. The older neighbours at the club were overjoyed to meet Sol and James and had the opportunity to admire the car before its grand adventure.

Sol and James Cowie will embark on a whimsical 'Ey Up Duck' journey across Europe, raising funds to combat loneliness for the b:friend charity.

Departing from Chesterfield to Cornwall next week and heading towards the South of France, the couple will be in their specially-themed car known as 'Ey Up Duck,' aiming to raise £1,000 for a charity dedicated to supporting lonely and socially isolated older neighbours across South Yorkshire and parts of Derbyshire.

Their trusty steed is a 17-year-old blue convertible banger adorned with a delightful array of colourful duck stickers. Sol and James have been tirelessly reaching out to the local community and businesses, seeking support for their noble cause.

Sol said: “For every donation we receive, we will add the supporter's name on a duck on the car. The bigger the donation, the bigger the duck! We’ve chosen b:friend because we love the idea of the charity, and we have a connection with it due to a family member who works there. We like the idea of it being about friends, that’s why we picked ‘Ey Up Duck’ because it is something friendly people say to each other, especially in the North. It is a great charity to fundraise for.”

Supporters can track their exhilarating journey and contribute to their fundraiser by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/ducky-bfriend?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fducky-bfriend&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

Find out more about b:friend and their work at www.letsbfriend.org.uk

