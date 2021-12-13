Chesterfield couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Tony and Janet Roberts celebrate their diamond wedding on December 16, 2021.

Janet and Tony Roberts of Newbold, are planning a small family gathering to mark the big day on Thursday, December 16 and will have a larger get-together next summer.

They have two daughters, Beverley and Melanie, four grandsons and one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

Asked about their secret for a long and happy marriage, Janet, 79, said: “We know each other so well, we’re used to each other and know what each other likes and doesn’t like. I can go where I want, spend what I want, do what I want – what’s not to like?

Tony and Janet Roberts on their wedding day.

"When you got married in those days, if things got difficult you didn't split up you got through them. I couldn't imagine being with anyone else and I don't think Tony could.”

Tony, 78, said: “We’re just right for each other. I think a good marriage is to have a different view on things – we’re a little bit different and that helps.”

Beverley and Melanie commented that their parents are a shining example to the family who all love them dearly.

Tony and Janet grew up in Old Whittington and have known each other since they were ten years old. They met through Tony’s sister who used to walk to school with Janet.

On leaving school Tony got a job as junior land surveyor at Balfour Beatty. He later became contracts manager at H Camm & Co where he worked for 22 years. Moving to Wildgoose Construction as a contracts manager, he worked his way up to commercial manager before leaving in 1998 to launch his own business as a health and safety advisor and trainer. Tony still works part-time and Janet does his accounts.

Janet’s first job after school was working as an office clerk at Eyres cabinet works in Chesterfield for three years and then moved to Sheepbridge Works where she was an invoice typist up until marriage.

Tony and Janet were married at Chesterfield Register Office followed by a reception in Old Whittington at the house where Janet’s mum lived.

In the early years of marriage, the couple lived on Sanforth Street. “The rent was one pound a week,” said Janet. After living there for five years, they moved to Ridd Way, Wingerworth which was their home for 20 years. Janet had a hankering to move closer to their roots in Old Whittington so they took on a house at St John’s Road, Newbold, where they lived for 14 years before moving to their current home on Dukes Drive in 2001.

In their younger years Tony and Janet kept greyhounds which were raced at Chesterfield and Doncaster. Tony said: “The greyhounds raced for two or three years and we kept them as pets until they died – they were part of the family.” Nowadays the couple have a share in two greyhounds and Tony has a share in a racehorse.