Chesterfield councillors reject Chatsworth's plans for up to 650 new homes

Councillors have refused plans for hundreds of new homes in Mastin Moor as the proposed development would have had an 'adverse and detrimental impact'.

In 2017, the Chatsworth Settlement Trustees (CST) - the owners of the land and estates of the Duke of Devonshire - submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council.

As well as up to 650 new family homes to buy and rent, the application included plans for elderly care and specialist accommodation, and a centre for retail and health facilities.

However, the application was rejected by councillors on the authority's planning committee when they met last week.

The council's planning officers had recommended that councillors give conditional permission to the application.

Councillor Ian Callan, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: "After considering the application carefully at their meeting on October 14, planning committee members made the decision to refuse an application for 650 new homes and associated facilities at Mastin Moor.

"The site is greenfield development and the council’s policy is that residential development on greenfield sites that are not adopted in the Local Plan will not normally be allowed while the council is able to demonstrate a supply of housing sites sufficient for five years.

"As we are currently able to demonstrate a five year supply of housing, the scale of development proposed would have an adverse and detrimental impact upon the communities of Woodthorpe and Mastin Moor, making it more difficult for them to access local services."

CST did not wish to comment on the rejection of the application.

When the application was submited, however, a representative from CST said: "This development will deliver many benefits to the area.

"Not only will it provide new, high quality homes to buy and rent including affordable housing, but the existing community garden will be doubled in size and 21 hectares of new parkland, play areas and other green spaces will be provided for existing and new residents."

The representative added: "CST have been working on these proposals since 2011.

"A wide range of surveys and reports have informed the masterplan."

