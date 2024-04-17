Chesterfield councillors provisionally spare Staveley council from review that could have led to its abolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour MP Mr Perkins originally called in June, 2023, for the borough council to set up a Community Governance Review to consider whether the town council should be abolished and he suggested residents should also consider starting a petition calling for a Community Governance Review.

But after ten months, Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet provisionally agreed at a meeting on April 16 that the council will not be pursuing a review into Staveley Town Council’s future ‘at this time’ but it conceded that this might be reconsidered if there is evidence of any ‘valid trigger conditions’ in the future.

Borough Cllr Judith Staton, Cabinet member for Governance, told the meeting: “I am recommending a Community Governance Review is not undertaken at this time as we do not have a valid trigger but this will be revisited by the council should a valid trigger become apparent in the future.”

Pictured Are Staveley Town Council's Offices, At Staveley Town Hall

The town council avoided bankruptcy after the borough council agreed to loan the authority £400,000 in February, 2023, and an independent Improvement Board criticised the town council’s financial management between 2011 and 2022 in a report which also, however, praised its current clerk and acknowledged the town council’s support and progress.

However, before the board released its report findings in November, Mr Perkins had also claimed 83 per cent out of 706 respondents had called for the abolition of Staveley Town Council after he carried out his own survey of 5,172 homes during the first half of 2023 on the town council’s services.

But despite Mr Perkns’ survey and the board report’s later criticism and its calls for more effective partnership, the board also acknowledged Staveley councillors want to make the town council effective and it praised the current, experienced town clerk and highlighted positive opportunities and potential.

The board’s report stated the cause of the town council’s financial plight was due to events between 2011 and 2022 which were not due to issues faced by one particular political group’s administration.

It confirmed Staveley Town Council’s budget was ‘balanced’ by November, 2023, and that the council has been showing a new understanding with the introduction of a new financial system with reduced expenditure.

The town council has stated it aims to demonstrate good governance, better engagement with the community, improved management and it also adopted the report’s recommendations.

And the report also revealed that ‘without exception’ each person the board spoke with had declared Staveley Town Council should continue because the town should be represented to avoid efforts and resources being concentrated in Chesterfield.

Chairperson Elaine Tidd, of Staveley Town Council, has stated the town council is facing a ‘new era’ to better represent and serve the local community’.

Following the borough council’s cabinet meeting, a Staveley Town Council spokesperson said: “Staveley Town Council is pleased that the borough council has confirmed the position with regard to Community Governance Reviews and has recognised the town council’s need for time to embed new practices and recover its financial position.

“The [town] council has already made good progress over the last year whilst maintaining key services.

“Having adopted a new delivery plan setting out its ambitions for the parish over the next three years, the [town] council feels it is well placed to make a real difference to the quality of life for residents and is keen to work closely with the borough council to support the regeneration of the area.”

Independent Cllr Paul Mann accused Mr Perkins of attempting to play politics and cover up what Cllr Mann believes the Independent administration had to inherit from the town council’s Labour Group.

He added: “We found the problem and sorted it with no help from Mr Perkins whose action to cover up his own party’s failings only jeopardised local services which may have led to the abolishment of the very popular Remembrance Day parade which Staveley Town Council organises to respect those of Staveley town who gave all.

“His consultation was floored from the start. It only covered half of Staveley town residents and did not point out what grass roots services residents would be losing.

“Maybe now he will support Staveley Town Council in working with Chesterfield Borough Council and assist Staveley Town Council to take back more of the local services like local parks and play areas in an attempt to stop double taxation, putting first what local Staveley town residents want.”

Cllr Mann, who has apologised for not addressing the town council’s finances sooner, claims the Independents kept democracy going at Staveley Town Council and the cabinet’s provisional decision is a victory for the community of Staveley and the Independents.

He also said that he hopes Mr Perkins might apologise and allow Staveley Town Council to continue working with its partners to provide good grass roots services.

Liberal Democrat town councillor, Paul Jacobs, said: “I was very pleased to see the Chesterfield Borough Council report on Staveley Town Council.

“While the Town Council has been a basket case and very poor value for money for over a decade, it is not for a single person to decide whether it should be abolished. ”

He added: “The council could be turned around. Parish and town councils can do a lot of good for their communities. I worry however that already the new town council is falling back into old ways and voting to hire more staff, increase council tax and commit to uncosted spending projects, however worthwhile those projects are.

“If it continues down this route then, as a Staveley resident I would be tempted to sign a petition calling for its abolition myself. But I am hoping for better things. However, in any event, it is for Staveley people to decide, not an MP who lives elsewhere.”

Newly-elected Cllr Mick Bagshaw, of the Staveley Matters Group, said it is good for the town council to be able to continue as long as it adheres to the advice that it has received and as long as things can be turned around and it continues to be reviewed by the borough council.

However, Cllr Bagshaw added that he feels Chesterfield Borough Council’s agreed loan bailed out the town council with a lifeline and that Mr Perkins’s survey had accurately reflected the views of Staveley people.

He also said that it was 130 years ago on December 4 that Staveley Parish Council was established so it is worth keeping Staveley Town Council going as long as its people are listened to.

Chesterfield Borough Council Cabinet’s current provisional decision not to pursue a Community Governance Review for the time being will be presented to a Full Council meeting so it can be considered across all political parties before a final decision is made.

The Cabinet also agreed to continue supporting Staveley Town Council’s improvement efforts including the recommendations of the Staveley Improvement Board.

Chesterfield Borough Council Opposition Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Cllr Paul Holmes, welcomed what had been said at the Cabinet meeting by Labour Cllr Staton.

He added: “Events at Staveley Town Council have been very concerning for a very long time but it is not on the gift of one person for it to be abolished.

“Town and parish councils can do a very good job. A long time ago I was a parish councillor in Brimington and it was a well-run parish council and it is to this day. If parish councils stick to their remit they can play a very successful function.”

Staveley Town Council Labour Councillor, Barry Dyke, was asked for a comment but has not yet responded.