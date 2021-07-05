Chesterfield councillor’s concerns over graffiti in town

A Chesterfield councillor has spoken out over graffiti in the town.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:15 pm

Councillor Ed Fordham, who sits on Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council, is calling for action to tackle the problem.

He said: “Over the last few weeks and months, Brockwell and Ashgate have seen Mesh graffiti tags appear all over – on walls, pavements, kerb stones and bins.

Graffiti in Chesterfield. Pictures by Ed Fordham.

“It’s getting all a bit silly and it is very clear it’s all the same person.

“For it to end is going to require the police to work with schools and young people to get a good dialogue going.

“Of course, another route would be for the council to harness local young energy and set up clear graffiti walls at designated spots across the borough as lots of other places have.”

Derbyshire Constabulary has advised Coun Fordham to report the graffiti to the county council.

Unsightly.

To report vandalism or graffiti, visit https://bit.ly/3ym2ayw.

Are you concerned about graffiti in Chesterfield?