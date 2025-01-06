Chesterfield council urged to give go-ahead for care home extension compared to Amazon warehouse and massive Bibby Stockholm barge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Borough Council planners have recommended giving the go-ahead for a controversial care home extension which has been compared to an Amazon warehouse and the massive Bibby Stockholm barge which was used to house refugees.

The council’s planning committee is meeting on January 13 after officers recommended approving Aspire Health and Care Ltd’s application for an extension at Elmwood House nursing home, on Elm Street, in Hollingwood, between Chesterfield and Staveley, to form a residential care home which one neighbour fears will significantly increase its capacity.

And residents who have not been satisfied by explanations from the council are standing by their objections including complaints about the size, noise, appearance and location of the proposed extension and the impact on the residential area including Ringwood Hall Hotel, on Ringwood Road, in Brimington. in terms of privacy, increased traffic, light and noise.

A council officer stated: “Whilst the proposal will result in substantial visual change to the site, the contemporary design approach is considered to be acceptable.

View Between Elmwood House Nursing Home, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, And Devon Drive And Somerset Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, Is Currently Protected By Trees

“The potential for overlooking and overshadowing is considered to be within acceptable limits given the separation distance and orientation of the building.

“Whilst there will be some harm to the setting of Ringwood Hall due to the changes to the building this is considered to be less than substantial harm which is outweighed by the regeneration of the site and the provision of additional residential care accommodation.”

The proposal aims to extend, alter and redevelop the existing nursing care home on the 0.27hectare site at the corner of the A619 Chesterfield Road and Elm Street to form a three-storey and two-storey, 55-bed residential care home with the building providing an internal floor area of approximately 27,727sq ft over four levels.

A council spokesperson stated: “The design approach has been to modernise the entire building and make it more efficient with cladding and provide the additional floorspace through providing the additional storeys to make a three and four storey building.”

Proposed Extension At Elmwood House Nursing Home, At Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Which Would Form A Residential Care Home

One couple, Mr and Mrs Smith, of Somerset Drive, Brimington, believes the design has more in common with an industrial-use warehouse or retail park with a high ‘boxy’ shape and they feel it will be overbearing, inappropriate and depressing with a design reminiscent of the ‘Bibby Stockholm’.

With planning permission being sought to alter and extend the existing 35 bed nursing home into a 55 bed residential care home, Mr and Mrs Smith also fear there will be a significant increase in capacity at a time when they believe there is already an oversupply of this type of accommodation.

Another couple, Mr and Mrs Marsh, also of Somerset Drive, Brimington, stated they fear their home will be overlooked and that lit windows from the proposed extension will look straight into their property especially if any trees are lost as a result of the development.

Among concerns raised by nine residents, the proposed development has been described as a ‘bulky, eyesore’, a ‘monstrosity’ and an ‘Amazon warehouse’.

Abi Smith said: “On first looks it seems to be a moderate extension but looking at the later drawings it’s absolutely massive and looks like an Amazon warehouse from the outside.”

Another resident said it is difficult to believe the council has been encouraging such a ‘bulky, eyesore’ which they feel is out of keeping with every other building within a mile and will be much higher than what already exists.

The same resident argued that this ‘monstrosity’ will be the only thing to be seen when entering and leaving Ringwood Hall Hotel by road.

However, the applicant claims an analysis of the distances between windows and neighbouring amenity has been conducted to ensure there will be no significant impact on existing surroundings and all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the proposal aligns with council advice.

It added that a Pre-Application Report states the site is in a sustainable location for an expansion of the facility which will also bring a building back into beneficial use.

Aspire Health claims the proposed building’s height will be restricted by the ‘surrounding context, neighbouring properties, and street presence’ and there will be a sloped façade and stepped roof.

The council stated plans show the closest properties, which are bungalows to the west, are 23 metres from the western façade of the building and the properties on Somerset Drive are at the closest point around 50 metres from the proposal.

It added there is clear evidence the potential for overlooking is within reasonable limits and that a refusal on these grounds is not warranted and while an impact from overshadowing is expected this is considered to be not so harmful that a refusal on these grounds alone could also be justified.

Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has concluded there would ‘not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion’ due to the site having an existing and acceptable access onto Elm Street.

The highways authority added it understands traffic concerns will be addressed with plans to increase parking spaces by 50per cent with 12 extra spaces as well an additional three disabled parking spaces and storage for eight bicycles.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning officers have recommended the planning application should be approved with conditions including a construction management plan, landscaping and biodiversity gain plans, and a site investigation into possible risks posed by past coal mining activity.

The council’s planning committee will consider and finally decide upon whether to grant approval for the planning application at a meeting on January 13.