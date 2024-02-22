Cllr Tricia Gilby

Leader Tricia Gilby, of Chesterfield Borough Council, outlined the advantages for the labour-led authority at a meeting on February 20 after the cabinet agreed for the authority to join the D2 Strategic Leadership Board with Derby and Derbyshire’s councils under plans to introduce the EMCCA in March with a Mayoral election in May.

Cllr Gilby said: “I believe it is the right thing for Chesterfield and Derbyshire to build our existing, strong partnership and to ensure a strong voice and influence in the EMCCA going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cabinet’s approval to join the new partnership means the council’s Vision Derbyshire project, which had overseen future developments, and its D2 Joint Committee for Economic Prosperity are to be dissolved with much of their work to come under the new strategic partnership.

Chesterfield Town Hall

Derbyshire Strategic Leadership Board’s remit will include regeneration, economic development, business and skills, transport, climate, the environment, health, well-being and improving the delivery of functions.

Cllr Gilby told the cabinet meeting the board will allow for a collaboration between councils, schools, transport, planning, housing and health and well-being with hopes of achieving more for the borough and the county’s residents.

She added that in order to achieve prosperity and well-being for the borough’s communities the council needs to build a collaborative and working arrangement at all levels and the council has already been successful in doing this in the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gilby stressed there will be no changes to the borough council’s statutory responsibilities or to the delivery of its services locally but the authority needs to optimise its influence within the EMCCA.

She said: “In terms of what we might delegate up to the combined authority and to the strategic board and what they need, there are no changes to this council’s statutory responsibilities, those decisions and the delivery of those services will take place locally.”

Chesterfield Borough Council stated that the case for a new single leadership board to tackle the county’s challenges has been further strengthened by the challenging financial circumstances that many local authorities are facing with the need to be more cost effective.

The borough council cabinet also agreed that Derbyshire County Council will act as the host authority for the new D2 Strategic Leadership Board’s Joint Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire councils have already backed what is hoped to be a multi-billion pound money-spinning devolution deal with the launch of the new East Midlands Combined County Authority.