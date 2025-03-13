Council officers are reviewing the future of a public car park in Chesterfield.

The small site, which has space for around 20 cars, is adjacent to motor dealer Kia at the bottom of Duke Street, Whittington Moor.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The car park on Duke Street has not been sold and it has not been listed for sale. We are reviewing the future of the site, but any future sale would be subject to public consultation.”