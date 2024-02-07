Chesterfield council is closing Visitor Information Centre in latest budget cuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour-led council has been considering how tourist information services are being delivered, including the use of the Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, in Rykneld Square, as part of a review of services and practices during efforts to balance an estimated budget shortfall of £4m for the 2024/25 financial year.

Following a Joint Cabinet and Employment and General Committee meeting, on February 5, the committee resolved that the centre is to be closed with the service is to be digitalised and that affected employees will be supported and the building’s future will be reviewed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

A Chesterfield Borough Council report stated: “The closure of the Visitor information Centre will lead to implications for employees and that they will be supported by Human Resources and trade union colleagues in line with the council’s HR policies and procedures.”

Chesterfield Borough Council's Visitor Information Centre, In Rykneld Square, Chesterfield

Campaigners had previously presented the council with a petition entitled ‘Support Keeping Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre Open’ which had been signed by 4,248 people who argued he centre promotes tourism and supports business and that it should remain open because it provides a personal contact and helps those who struggle with modern technology or do not have internet access – including the elderly, disabled and those with special needs.

Campaign spokesperson Carole Garmory said that not everybody can access digital services due to financial reasons, disability or age and these systems can be very confusing for some people.

Chesterfield Borough Cllr Kate Sarvent, Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy, has stated that looking at the digital delivery of how people access information is very much part of the council’s economic strategy and that the closure could save the council around £66,000 a year.

Cllr Sarvent added that services provided by the centre have been reviewed and that its ‘usage’ particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic showed a reduction in ‘customer flow’.

She has also explained that a possible future use for the building may be as a centre to support St Mary All Saints’ Church with background and history about the famous Crooked Spire landmark for visitors.

Deputy Council leader, Cllr Amanda Serjeant, who is also the Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, has said that in ‘real terms’ the council has suffered a ’72per cent reduction in funding’ from the Government but the council still wants to provide a visitor information service.

Chesterfield Civic Society also objected to the proposed closure of the centre during the council’s ‘Budget Conversation’ survey.

The society stated that it understands Chesterfield Borough Council needs to make service cuts to meet a £4m budget shortfall.

However, Chesterfield Civic Society Chairperson Howard Borrell said that a move to digital delivery will not be beneficial to the town because it will have too many negative effects for the visitor economy and for residents trying to access information about the town and surrounding area.

The council has stated that council services which have also been provided at the centre will be transferred across the council.

It has also agreed to support possible appropriate lease arrangements for the centre building to possibly support the development of the nearby St Mary and All Saints’ Crooked Spire Church, and council officers will also explore alternative options if this tourism plan for the church does not proceed.

Opposition Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Cllr Paul Holmes, had suggested that while the visitor centre’s closure might save around £50,000 a year a similar figure could have been saved if the council had chosen not to approve its latest increase for councillors’ allowances.