Chesterfield council introduces improved CCTV system with 80 new cameras in crime crackdown

Following over £350,000 of investment, Chesterfield Borough Council has approved new digital improvements to CCTV systems in Chesterfield, and the funding has contributed towards a fully digital CCTV system upgrade which includes the installation of an additional 80 new cameras in the town centre, and specialist ANPR cameras at Horns Bridge and West Bars roundabouts to support vehicle tracking.

Cllr Jonathan Davies, cabinet member for health and well-being, said: “Chesterfield is a very safe place. However, like towns and cities around the country, anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder can sometimes be an issue.

“We work closely with our partners across the community to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour from happening, and we take action when it occurs so that Chesterfield remains a safe and welcoming place.”

Chesterfield'S Famous Landmark Crooked Spire Church In The Town Centre

The funding has been invested over the past three years thanks to external funding the council secured through the Safer Streets initiative, and the new digital system will allow the council to work and liaise more efficiently with the police by creating a more responsive service helping people to feel safe.

CCTV and funding has already made an impact with anti-social behaviour and burglary reports showing reductions of around 14per cent, theft at business properties showing a drop of 12.5per cent and the theft of motor vehicles is down by almost 24per cent, according to the council.

Cllr Davies added: ““Data from the past year shows anti-social behaviour and other crimes are reducing locally, demonstrating our previous investments are delivering for local people.

“But we’re not complacent. These latest improvements in the way we use our CCTV technology mean we can work more quickly and effectively with police, so that Chesterfield continues to be a safe place for residents and visitors.”

The latest changes are part of wider budget proposals to redesign the CCTV service which were approved by the council’s cabinet in February in line with the council’s budget strategy.

Chesterfield Borough Council also approved another three-year term for a successful scheme which helps to spare residents and visitors from anti-social behaviour and boozed-up street-drinking in the town centre.

The council agreed to renew its Public Spaces Protection Order scheme, which was first introduced in Chesterfield in December 2017 before it was renewed in 2020, and after a cabinet meeting in December it has been renewed again for another three years from 2023 to 2026.

PSPOs are used to ban individuals from specific anti-social behaviour in public places and breaching a PSPO is a criminal offence that can be subject to a fine upon conviction.