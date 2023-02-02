Chesterfield Borough Council is increasing rent by 7% to £88.77 a week in April, the maximum amount possible. The authority has said that the rise will help to cover the cost of building affordable houses and improving existing homes.

Tenants have aired their grievances on social media. Charlene Crook said: “My house is gradually getting worse with mould, cracks on every wall. My windows have cracks where there’s a draught flowing through. My chimney still leaks and has leaked since I moved in eight years ago.”

Samantha Massey wrote: “In desperate need of new kitchen and bathroom. Ended up putting our own toilet and basin in as was getting water pouring through kitchen ceiling.”

Generic photo of mould and a crack caused by damp (photo: Stock Adobe/andrei310)

Sue Miles asked whether the mould and damp in her son’s house would be sorted as it hadn’t been done in the seven years he’d lived there.

Lisa Marie Derbyshire commented: “I was told I was having new windows four years ago. Still not been done.” Theresa Powell said: “Reported my windows and doors three years ago, still not been repaired.”

Homeowner Wayne Skinner pointed out to tenants: “If you knew the price of repairs when you own your own house you would realise rent increase is nothing. Pay a mortgage at £550 a month then two grand for new boiler when old one breaks, one grand for new fascias and gutters as old was rotten and falling down.... and that's just the stuff we had professionally done.”