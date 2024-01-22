Chesterfield council considers converting under-used car parks into new homes

Chesterfield Borough Council’s opposition Liberal Democrat Leader has raised concerns that the council may be planning to close down and sell-off some of its car parks for developments after the local authority agreed to increase town centre car park fees by about ten per cent.

Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet approved increases to its town centre car park fees at a meeting on January 16 and they will be introduced from April 1 despite opposition Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Paul Holmes’ concerns that the price hike will reduce visitors and undermine the town centre.

But the council stated the plans – including new fees for the currently free Residents Parking Scheme – fitted with its cost recovery model and it is committed to supporting the town centre and the changes will help the council balance its budget as it faces a forecast £4m budget deficit for the 2024-25 financial year.

However, Cllr Holmes has now raised further worries that the council could also be considering selling some of its car parks in the future for development where usage has fallen and where there is surplus space.

New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield,

Cllr Holmes said: “Visitor numbers have already fallen so much that car park occupancy is 62per cent at its highest and 40per cent at its lowest. So, the council are now looking at closing down and selling off some car parks.”

A council car parking report was compiled after a study indicated a need to invest in the car parks and to reuse surplus car parking land to support regeneration which has concerned Cllr Holmes who believes the council will subsequently be looking at selling some of the land currently used for car parks.

The study stated its aim was to ensure the council was better informed around car parking demand and that it understands the potential for land disposal and its reuse for regeneration.

It also informed the council to consider whether there are any excess car parking sites within the town centre that have the potential to be “repurposed”.

A Chesterfield Borough Council Town Centre Car Park In The Shadow Of The St Mary And All Saints\' Crooked Spire Church

The study found that there is considerable spare capacity across council-owned car parks and it added that estimates show there is sufficient spare capacity to remove car parks initially proposed for regeneration and it earmarked New Beetwell Street and the ‘Spire Neighbourhood’ area car parks under current demand levels.

It stated there is an oversupply of car parking which means some car parking sites could be suitable for redevelopment including those within the ‘Spire Neighbourhood’ area including St Mary’s Gate, Spa Lane, Hollis Lane and the former Derbyshire Times site which could be ‘repurposed’ subject to planning.

The study stressed ‘Spire Neighbourhood’ and New Beetwell MSCP are the most suitable sites for redevelopment and it has suggested further investigations into possible residential and commercial development could be considered for the car parking sites.

Council Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, told the committee meeting: “I really welcome this study because it looks at our car parks as an asset and I am not using that word in the narrow sense of property but as an asset to the borough.

“They are an asset to the regeneration and economy of our borough in that they present a lot of potential for future development.”

Cllr Gilby added that where there is a surplus of car parks that are not needed there would be scope to build new homes which would increase the footfall in the town centre and support shops and traders.

Chesterfield Borough Council stressed that findings in the study stated income generated by the car parks is not sufficient to meet current budget targets and there is spare capacity across council-owned car parks and the council has also been taking into account the impact of online shopping on reduced town centre footfall.

Its decision to increase town centre car park fees by around ten per cent follows the council’s previous approval of an increase in car parking fees and charges in September which Cllr Holmes says resulted in a ten to 11per cent increase from November 1, 2023, before the latest price increase.

Latest changes will see an increase of around 10per cent across the board.for permit holders, short stay and long stay parking as well as Saltergate car park customers.

The council’s Residents’ Parking Scheme – which provides free parking before 10am and free parking after 3.00pm, and free all day parking on Sundays and Bank Holidays for borough residents – faced an estimated loss of revenue equal to £287,547 per year, according to the study which proposed introducing the new, small charge.

It was subsequently agreed to introduce a one-off tariff of £1 before 10am, Monday to Saturday, and a one-off tariff of £2 after 3pm, Monday to Saturday, and a one-off tariff of £2 for all day on Sundays, and £2 for all day on Bank Holidays for the council’s Residents’ Parking Scheme to hopefully bring in an additional £126,305 of net income.

Lost ticket charges for Beetwell Street, Saltergate, Soresby Street and Rose Hill will remain at £20 and the railway station approach will remain at £3 for all day use.

The council anticipates that the latest car parking fees increase will raise a potential additional £234,000 of income over 12 months even with an assumed attrition rate of five per cent of users but Cllr Holmes has argued that the latest increase in car parking fees from April 1 is ‘designed to take another £234,000 off car park users’.

He added: “Labour also voted to end the Chesterfield residents’ free parking before 10am and after 3pm. Instead, residents will have to pay £1 in the morning and £2 in the afternoon. That is designed to take another £126,305 out of Chesterfield resident’s pockets.”

Cllr Holmes has also argued that even though car park profits have fallen there has still been a good profit every year and he has suggested car parking fees should be frozen to preserve town centre footfall and profits because he claims statistics have revealed the increase in car parking fees will result in an attritional loss of car park users.

He added: “All this despite a report to the cabinet that admitted that every ten per cent increase in parking fees saw a fall in car park use. That in turn means less people visiting the town centre and spending money there. With shop and market stall vacancies already at a record, historic low, this is disastrous for the town centre.”

Cllr Holmes said he fears for the town centre as the council is also considering closing the visitors centre, cutting funding for town centre events and advertising, restricting Winding Wheel opening hours and making unspecified savings on the coach station.

However, Cllr Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, has stated the council is fully committed to investing in the town centre and it has built new office accommodation and brought in new businesses and footfall.

She added the multi-million-pound refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall is underway and the council hopes to make improvements to its market grounds and the ‘connecting public realm’.

The council has been considering many changes including increasing car parking fees after it highlighted the impact of Government underfunding, the Covid-19 pandemic, rising demand for council services, and the impact of inflation on pay, goods, and services which have been affecting all local authorities.