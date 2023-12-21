Chesterfield council chiefs continue crackdown on town centre troublemakers and boozy street-drinkers

Chesterfield council chiefs have approved another three-year term for a successful scheme which helps to spare residents and visitors from anti-social behaviour and boozed-up street-drinking in the town centre.

Chesterfield Market Place

The Public Spaces Protection Order was first introduced in Chesterfield in December 2017, and it was renewed in 2020, and Chesterfield Borough Council has now agreed to renew the scheme for another three years from 2023 to 2026 after its recent cabinet meeting in December.

Council Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby said: “I am pleased there is a statutory obligation to review this every three years. It should not sit in place indefinitely. But if you look at the feedback it is ‘entirely’ and overwhelmingly in favour of this.”

PSPOs are designed to ensure law-abiding citizens can use and enjoy public spaces safely away from anti-social behaviour and the council feels there are reasonable grounds that such behaviour and alcohol-related street drinking has previously had a detrimental effect on the town centre and it is likely to do so in the future unless the scheme continues.

A council officer stated that the on-going PSPO has been used effectively by council officers and Derbyshire Constabulary to reduce problems in Chesterfield town centre.

PSPOs have been issued on 143 occasions in the last two years with 81 of those being issued in the last twelve months, according to the council, and the issuing of PSPO notices has also informed and enabled further enforcement action to be taken including 19 Community Protection warnings, seven Community Protection notices and one civil injunction.

A public consultation attracted 24 responses positively supporting the renewal of the PSPO and one response which raised concerns that the police did not have the capacity to enforce the scheme.

However, the council felt that responses from the public consultation, Derbyshire County Council, the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner overwhelmingly confirmed continued support for the order.

The council feels that by continuing with the PSPO it will be able to maintain better safety for residents and visitors, improve the environment, and continue to support the town’s employment, businesses and economy.

Cllr Gilby added: “We want these people to feel safe and we want developers to see they can take on buildings and that it is an attractive prospect.”

A council spokesperson also stated that the successful partnership and existing enforcement activity undertaken by the police and Chesterfield Borough Council staff from the Community Safety, Licensing and Environmental Health teams with support from other town centre staff including CCTV operators, street cleaners, market workers and parking officers supports the effective and continued use of PSPOs.

The council also feels that the PSPO partnerships allows for positive engagement with those most vulnerable and at risk of homelessness and drug abuse so help can also be provided through the scheme where an individual is willing to engage with the authorities.