Superior Wellness will display the new Chill Tub and Hekla Saunas at its Miami Spas showroom at Broombank Park, Sheepbridge, from February 6, 2023.

Sarah Elphick, head of marketing, said: “There has been a demand for ice baths across the country which is one of the reasons why we wanted to start supplying them. Also our purpose is to improve wellness. We have had interest from local sports clubs that are interested in an ice bath for recovery purposes.”

The Chill Tub, which retails at £4,499, is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made from aluminium, with a teak top and a black aluminium surround, its temperature settings go as low as five degrees and it holds 400 litres of water. A built-in ozonator for clear water and an insulated cover help to reduce running costs.

Rob Carlin, managing director at Superior Wellness, has tried out the Chill Tub. He said: “It was an invigorating experience and really helped to reduce muscle soreness following an intense workout. It helped to reduce my recovering time and I am now going to use the Chill Tub regularly as part of my wellness routine.”

While the business has traded in infrared indoor saunas before, the outdoor Hekla Saunas range is a new arrival to the Superior Wellness brand.

Built with natural materials, the range of five Hekla Saunas is available in barrel or cube styles and priced from £5,499 to £8,699.

Gareth Ward, sales director at Superior Wellness, said: “We are delighted to launch Hekla Saunas and they are already proving to be popular with pre-orders. It is important that we built the saunas using natural materials with sustainable practices.”

“It is also a great combination to have a sauna alongside a hot tub. Our purpose is to improve wellness for all.”

