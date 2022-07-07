Chesterfield College students launch ‘Stop Spiking Chesterfield’ campaign

Clea Kapadia has launched Fight the Spike in January as she has been spiked while celebrating her twenty second birthday.

She said: “I didn’t know what was going on, my vision was blurry, I was so disorientated, I didn’t know where I was even though I was in Chesterfield. Everything is just a complete blur. I didn’t realise at the time I’d even been spiked.”

Following the incident Clea and her friends from the college Phoebe Haigh, and Ewan Beresford started a campaign to raise awareness and funds in a hope to reduce the number of spikings.

From the left: Ewan Beresford, Phoebe Haigh, Sienna Alsop and Clea Kapadia

To fund the ‘Stop Spiking Chesterfield’ campaign, students walked over 10 miles on the Monsal Trail in just over 3.5 hours. They also set up a “go fund me” page with a target of £1,000.

They plan to use the money raised to buy the drink covers and distribute them for free to make the night out safer for young people in Chesterfield.

Clea said: “Spiking is a massive issue everywhere, in Chesterfield particularly, it’s awful. Being an older student able to go out and being spiked myself a couple of months ago, I wanted to do something about it.’’

Evan Beresford, who helped Clea start the campaign, said: “I think we really need to educate people about spiking: about what to do if they get spiked, how to prevent spiking and how to help others.”