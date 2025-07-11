Shaun Baugh, Aaliyah French, Alicia-Mai Wright and Nathan Watson, left to right.

Two students at Chesterfeld College have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in automotive training.

Aaliyah French was awarded Best Student, while Alicia-Mai Wright received the Best Endeavour award. Both students successfully completed the Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, as well as the IMI Level 2 Award in Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Systems.

Each student received £100 in vouchers from The AA and professional toolboxes from Euro Car Parts, Sheffield.

Representatives from The AA saw Aailyh and Alicia-Mai receive their awards for excellence. Shaun Baugh, AA Patrol Performance Leader, said: “The AA is proud of its connections with the further education sector and is delighted to lend its support to this event and to other student presentations across the UK. The vast majority of our patrols started their careers in a similar way to Aaliyah and Alicia, working hard to achieve excellent qualifications and taking the knowledge gained from their coursework into real-world situations.

“These awards not only celebrate the individual success of these outstanding students but also highlight the importance of skilled training and support in preparing the next generation of automotive professionals.”