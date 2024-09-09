Hurst House has been part of a wrangle involving the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity, who owned the property, and transfer of that charity’s assets into a countywide Foundation Derbyshire charity. The county council has been a trustee of the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity since 1991. Chesterfield and DIstrict Civic Society has been concerned for some time over what it sees as a failure to resolve the charity transfer and various other issues including the sale of Hurst House. Howard Borrell, chairman of the town’s civic society, said: “The listing of Hurst House for sale by auction has long been awaited by the society. We are hopeful that it will be sold to someone who will be able to sympathetically restore the property and not neglect it as the county council has done over the last ten years. It is well-known that local residents have also been concerned over the state of the property for some time. We are hopeful that a successful sale will mark a new chapter in the property’s history."