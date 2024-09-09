Hurst House on Abercrombie Street, a Grade II listed building, has a guide price of £375,000 and will be auctioned on September 26.
The house dates from the 1840s and was originally built as a private residence. It was occupied by Chesterfield Grammar School from 1928 until 1967. Adult classes were held in the building for half a century, organised by the Chesterfield branch of the Workers Education Association and Sheffield University Extramural Department.The WEA continued until 2014.
SDL Property Auctions will conduct the livestream auction. A spokesperson said: “In our opinion the property has significant scope for a varied range of uses including serviced offices, nursery and residential conversion to apartments subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. Rarely do freehold properties of this immense character and potential come to the market.”
Hurst House has been part of a wrangle involving the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity, who owned the property, and transfer of that charity’s assets into a countywide Foundation Derbyshire charity. The county council has been a trustee of the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity since 1991. Chesterfield and DIstrict Civic Society has been concerned for some time over what it sees as a failure to resolve the charity transfer and various other issues including the sale of Hurst House. Howard Borrell, chairman of the town’s civic society, said: “The listing of Hurst House for sale by auction has long been awaited by the society. We are hopeful that it will be sold to someone who will be able to sympathetically restore the property and not neglect it as the county council has done over the last ten years. It is well-known that local residents have also been concerned over the state of the property for some time. We are hopeful that a successful sale will mark a new chapter in the property’s history."
Built in a mock Italian style, Hurst House was originally part of the Duke of Devonshire’s estate. The property has stone walled gardens and stands on a large prominent corner plot of 0.41 acres on the corner of Abercrombie Street and Sheffield Road.
