Chesterfield cinema offering tickets for just £3 this weekend
A Chesterfield cinema is giving customers a huge discount over the weekend with tickets on sale for £3.
Chesterfield Cineworld will be selling tickets to all of its films for just £3 on Saturday, February 26 as part of ‘Cineworld Day’, a nationwide promotion sponsored by Pepsi Max.
These discounted tickets are available at every cinema across the country, and for every special format offered by Cineworld. This means customers can get cheaper admission to films in IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and for showings on huge Superscreens with Dolby Atmos sound.
Showings this Saturday at Chesterfield Cineworld include Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Belfast, Jackass Forever, Death On The Nile and The Godfather- 50th Anniversary.
Tickets can be purchased on the Cineworld website here.