Secondhand school uniform events will be held at Ikon Church in Hasland and Staveley Methodist Church on August 17 and at Tupton Edge Centre on August 24 (photo: Staveley Edge Centre).

A north Derbyshire church is appealing for preloved school uniforms in good condition to give away to families in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IKON Church is seeking donations of clothing for a pop-up shop which will be held at its base on Britannia Road, Hasland on August 17, between 1pm and 3pm,

Liz Parker who is leading the initiative said: “Children can be ostracised at school or even be excluded if they've not got the right uniform and it puts a lot of pressure on parents. We're asking people to bring a uniform that a child has either grown out of or has changed school which is no longer useful to that family. We're very careful that we don't put out damaged uniform and that the child who is receiving the uniform won’t go to school looking like they’ve worn-out clothes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've asked for any school uniform, plain or with logos, for ages 4 to 18 years. Whatever we've got left at the end, we will donate to an ongoing project which keeps stocks.”

The church has had less than a month to gather supplies after rescuing a long-term event. Liz said: “Lifehouse Church have historically done a pop-up school uniform shop for a week over the summer for a number of years. They lost all of their stock and shop fittings in the flood in Chesterfield in October and about ten days ago they put out an announcement on Facebook that it was cancelled. It felt sad that a lot of families look forward to this event because it's something that helps them. It’s a bit ambitious but it’s something that we thought we could get together in three weeks – I like a challenge.”

The preloved school uniform event forms part of IKON Church’s Acts of Kindness in the community which have included a toy appeal at Christmas and food parcels.

Liz is inviting people to drop off school clothes at the church until August 15. Clothing should be left at the side door of the church on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 2pm. Donations will also be received at the church on Sundays from 9.30am to 10.15am, 12.15pm to 1pm, 5pm to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum of two Liz, who lives in Newbold, will be donating her son’s Outwood Academy uniform to the cause. Her son, Will, is transferring to St Mary’s Catholic High School sixth form, where his sister Katie did A-levels before going to university.

She started doing preloved uniform events 14 years ago when Katie was five or six years old and had a growth spurt ahead of a new school term. Liz said: “I'd effectively got two brand new pairs of trousers which were no use because Katie had grown and the trousers were above her ankles. I started a project called Preloved Uniform as part of a church in Lowedges that my husband was leading. That ran until Covid and there is a couple of preloved uniform projects now running in Chesterfield using the logo that we did.”

Staveley Edge Centre will be running a preloved school uniform event at the Staveley Methodist Church on August 17 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Tupton Edge Centre will run a similar event at their base on Queen Victoria Road, Tupton on August 24 from 10am to 12noon.

Liz was motivated to help parents struggling to buy school uniforms after watching a documentary called Poor Kids which was screened to raise money for charity. She said: “It showed this single dad who was unemployed, had nothing in the fridge and couldn’t afford to put money in the electricity meter. The thing that absolutely broke me was this little boy, Sam, who was about 10 and wearing his sister’s blouse with pleats on it to school because that’s all the family could afford. His sister said a really powerful statement: ‘The cycle keeps repeating itself until someone reaches in and breaks the cycle’.

"In some ways, it's just a uniform but it's also a message of hope that actually you're not on your own.”