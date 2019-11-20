Chesterfield Christmas tree festival at the Crooked Spire - in pictures

The event is free to visit and is open to the public until December 1. Opening times are 10am to 5pm Monday to Thursday; 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday; and noon to 6pm on Sunday. Our photographer Rebecca Havercroft visited the festival and took these pictures.

1. Xmas tree festival at the Crooked Spire Chesterfield. The Christmas tree festival at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

