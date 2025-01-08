4 . Revive Chesterfield town centre in 2025

Jackie Willis would like to see Chesterfield town centre to "come alive again". Jackie added it is a "sad and depressing place to be at the moment". Chesterfield town centre is currently undergoing changes as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, with works at the Market Square and the New Square set to end later this year. Photo: Brian Eyre