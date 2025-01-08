Our town is undergoing major developments with several projects underway, including the multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project and the Restoration of Chesterfield Canal.
We asked our readers what they would like to see change in the town in 2025.
Here are some of suggestions from our readers – including Chesterfield Christmas Market and a mini bus station.
1. What would you like to change in Chesterfield in 2025?
We asked Derbyshire Times readers what changed they would like to see in Chesterfield this year. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield Christmas Market
Fudge Notley suggested that Chesterfield should have a Christmas Market. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Derby Road traffic
Andy Barnett suggested that the Derby Road traffic should be looked into in 2025, including changed to traffic light sequence. Photo: Google
4. Revive Chesterfield town centre in 2025
Jackie Willis would like to see Chesterfield town centre to "come alive again". Jackie added it is a "sad and depressing place to be at the moment". Chesterfield town centre is currently undergoing changes as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, with works at the Market Square and the New Square set to end later this year. Photo: Brian Eyre
