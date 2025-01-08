Chesterfield Christmas Market and mini bus station – among changes in 2025 Chesterfield residents want to see

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:27 GMT
We have asked residents what they would like to see change in Chesterfield in 2025.

Our town is undergoing major developments with several projects underway, including the multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project and the Restoration of Chesterfield Canal.

We asked our readers what they would like to see change in the town in 2025.

Here are some of suggestions from our readers – including Chesterfield Christmas Market and a mini bus station.

1. What would you like to change in Chesterfield in 2025?

Fudge Notley suggested that Chesterfield should have a Christmas Market.

2. Chesterfield Christmas Market

Andy Barnett suggested that the Derby Road traffic should be looked into in 2025, including changed to traffic light sequence.

3. Derby Road traffic

Jackie Willis would like to see Chesterfield town centre to "come alive again". Jackie added it is a "sad and depressing place to be at the moment". Chesterfield town centre is currently undergoing changes as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, with works at the Market Square and the New Square set to end later this year.

4. Revive Chesterfield town centre in 2025

