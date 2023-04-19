News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Chinook helicopter: This is why military helicopter was seen over Derbyshire, including Chesterfield

A number of people in the Chesterfield area have heard or seen a military helicopter flying over the sky this afternoon.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

People in Brimington and Chesterfield started to report the chinook helicopter fying low after 3pm today, on Wednesday, April 19.

Royal Air Force has confirmed that the Chinook was completing operational training in above central England earlier today.

A spokesman for RAF said: ‘A RAF Chinook from 18 Squadron, RAF Odiham, Hants completed routine operational training and low flying around central England today, such training ensuring that our crews continue to be ready for global operations.’

The RAF and in this case, Chinook helicopter crews use a variety of training areas around the whole of the UK for training and vary their routes and training locations to maximise training benefit.

Such training areas enable RAF crews to train in varied environments in preparation for operations across the globe.

