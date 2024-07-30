The free two-day event at Queen’s Park included an immersive movie experience, virtual reality swings, Bollywood dancing, an interactive catwalk, family life drawing, circus skills and carnival queens.

Award-winning charity Junction Arts organised the second Chesterfield Children’s Festival which was funded by Arts Council England.

One parent said: “It has been another fantastic children’s festival, the kids have enjoyed making their sock puppets, we’ve danced, made an imaginary movie, flown like a bird on the virtual reality swings and seen live theatre – right here in Queen’s Park. It’s such a great event for Chesterfield and local families.”

Junction Arts Project Coordinator Jemma Burton, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the Chesterfield Children’s Festival at the weekend! We had some fantastic activities and performers, but the visitors bring the energy and positivity that makes it so special. It was great to see local families embracing arts and culture activities: mums and dads dancing along to the Jackson 5, kids improvising with the award-winning Blockbuster Factory and grandparents dressing up as carnival queens!

“The event aimed to create a welcoming space, where young people and their families could explore art, culture and creativity in an accessible way. We hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did and made lots of memories. We’ll see you all again next year!”

If you attended the event, share your festival photos on social media, tagging in @junctionartsuk, for a chance to win a £50 gift card.

Junction Arts organises a number of festivals and events, including the Tapton Lock Festival and Bolsover Lantern Parade.

