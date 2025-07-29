The two-day celebration of arts, culture, and creativity delivered a jam-packed programme of free, family-friendly entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Live music, theatre, storytelling, dance, circus skills, art workshops, beatboxing and comedy were among the activities designed to spark imagination and bring people together through play and creativity.

A highlight from the weekend was the immersive performance Story Chefs by Derby-based theatre company Maison Foo, which took families on a globe-trotting adventure filled with puppetry, music and interactive theatre. Delicious food was served up as part of the performance.

Also returning by popular demand was Everybody Dance, a mass dance-along developed in partnership with students from Spire Junior School and professional choreographers. On Saturday, crowds joined in the joyful movement piece that got the entire park dancing.

Sunday’s highlights included baby-friendly sensory circus workshops, live comedy and interactive drumming sessions.

Throughout the weekend, families also explored the Post Office of Possibilities (P.O.P.), an immersive theatre experience created by Buxton’s Babbling Vagabonds with young people from Boza Youth Club. The interactive set encouraged visitors to write positive postcards and letters to their future selves, all while exploring drawers of surprises and curious objects.

The festival also celebrated young musical talent through performances curated by The Noise Academy, with young DJs and artists showcasing their skills and running beatboxing masterclasses.

To ensure accessibility for all, the event featured BSL interpreters, an audio version of the festival programme, and the newly introduced Wellness Tipi – a quiet space funded by Children in Need to support visitors who needed a calm retreat. Junction Arts worked with RevolOOtion to provide a mobile, accessible toilet and changing facility.

Jemma Burton, project manager at Junction Arts, said: “Wow – what an amazing weekend! It was wonderful to see families spending quality time together, exploring, playing, dancing and laughing. This festival is all about inclusion, joy and imagination, and we’re so proud to offer an event that is completely free and accessible.”

Now in its third year, the Chesterfield Children’s Festival has cemented itself as a beloved summer fixture, providing high-quality arts experiences for local families and visitors from across the region.

For more information or to see highlights from the festival, visit: www.junctionarts.org or follow @JunctionArtsUK on social media.

