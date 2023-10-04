Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Child Contact Centre was faced with the difficult task of finding new premises, after Rose Hill United Reformed Church closed its doors for the final time, earlier this year.

Church authorities said the closure was due to the church building being deemed as ‘unsustainable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in 1993, the church provided the Centre with a safe environment for hundreds of children from separated families to spend quality time with their non-resident parents or other family members.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Child's Contact Centre's new premises at Chesterfield Baptist Church

After a period of uncertainty, committee members were delighted to receive an invitation from Chesterfield Baptist Church, on Cross Street.

Volunteer Kirsty Wood said, “We are excited to be working with Chesterfield Baptist Church. We’ve been made to feel very welcome by all involved. It’s a big change for everyone that uses the Centre but knowing we have somewhere we can call ‘home’ where we can continue to provide families with meaningful, fun times together is what it’s all about.”

The Centre, run entirely by volunteers, operates every Saturday afternoon and accepts self-referrals as well as referrals from Court Orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad