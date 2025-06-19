Children at a Chesterfield primary school are swapping the stressful car commute for a blissful walking bus to and from school each day – thanks to volunteer parents.

On Wednesday this week over 70 youngsters from Walton Holymoorside Primary School strolled the 40-minute route in the morning and afternoon as part of a plan to beat traffic problems in the village caused by the manic school run.

In just its first week it is estimated that the walking school bus has taken 50 cars off the road each day which are normally used for pick-up and drop-off. The idea – which was first mooted a year ago but abandoned due to viability concerns – was put into action just last week when a significant Holymoorside road closure was announced.

Speaking about the walk, Lyndsey Dudley, a member of the school’s parent-staff association, said: “It’s absolutely stunning. They are smashing kids, so well behaved and they’re really, really enjoying it.

"They sing songs and are laughing with their friends, talking about all sorts of nonsense. They’re really having a good time. We’re utilising the perfect weather at the moment. The kids are happy because they’re getting some fresh air and that can only be positive for their learning.”

The group meets at Walton shops then goes along footpaths into Somersall Park where there is a second pick-up before crossing Somersall Lane through farm fields and arriving at the school. The route takes about 40 minutes with over 70 children taking part as they were on Wednesday this week.

The walking bus is parent-led and organised by the parent-staff association, with at least 10 volunteers everyday – without which it would not be possible.

Speaking about traffic issues in the village, Lyndsey said: "There is a phenomenal amount of cars that enter the village at drop-off and pick-up time and it’s not good in terms of environmental and parking issues. Because of the popularity of the school a lot of people travel to bring their kids there, but people tend to drive.”

Mum-of-two Lyndsey says due to traffic issues most parents need to set off for school at least half-an-hour before pick-up time, however the walking bus allows busy parents to collect their little ones at 4pm from Walton shops instead.

The walking bus is a trial at this stage but volunteers hope to keep it going as long as possible. Lyndsey added: “When the weather is like it is, it’s a no-brainer but we have to consider what we’re going to do going forward. It’s not going to be like this all-year-round.

"But we are dedicated to the traffic issues that the villagers have raised and we want to fix them. So we will be speaking about the possibility of a school bus during the winter months. We know that if there were another option other than driving, people would 100 per cent take it.”