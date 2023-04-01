Alicia Wright, Cheese Factor sales assistant said: “Here at The Cheese Factor, we are so passionate about bringing you the best cheese. We have being working on new cheese making techniques that have allowed us to create a new cheese!

“Working with different milk varities and cultures to create a Glow in the Dark Cheese. Its taken us months to work on this cheese but we have finally prefected it. Will be launched Saturday 1st April.“This cheese has a lovely tangy flavour with a subtle glow a perfect centrepiece for your cheeseboard.”