The Cheese Factor, located at the Market Hall, is starting its Gift to Help campaign to help people in need. This campaign is designed for people to come into the shop and to buy a hot drink, snack or a sandwich in lieu for someone in need.

With the recent weather conditions, shop ower Simon Davidson said that the business really wanted to do more for the local community.

He added:”We have seen this initiative in other countries and some places in UK. So as a company we decided it was time we did something in Chesterfield especially as The Cheese Factor has being trading within Chesterfield for 63 years.

Simon Davidson Owner of The Cheese Factor

“The initiative is starting from the 20th of March and will run for the foreseeable future as it is important to The Cheese Factor to try and help the community even in the smallest way.

“A customer can come into our shop and pay for a “gift” of a hot drink or sandwich and pay for it accordingly. The staff then give a voucher to the customer who can go and give it to a person in need, who can redeem it in shop,” Simon explained.

The shop was founded in 1960 by Simon’s dad, Roy, and now offers a selection of over 65 varieties of cheese, as well as fresh bread, pork pies and sandwiches made to order.