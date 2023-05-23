News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield cemetery tour explores history behind First World War graves

People can find out about history on their doorstep by signing up for a tour of First World War graves in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:17 BST

The Friends of Spital Cemetery are organising a tour on Sunday, May 28, at 2pm in support of War Graves Week when visitors will learn about the stories of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Soldiers, sailors and airmen mentioned on the tour are Hartley Clyde Smith, Fred Bulcock, George Heaps, Fred and James Hart, Charles Miles, Bernard Hooley, Herbert Briddon, Lamech Bedford, Thomas and Charles Bramall, Samuel Greenwood, Walter Wolstenholme, Albert Nuttall, Noel Eyre, Edwin Swale, Thomas Lavender, William Coffey, Laurence Tighe, Ann Veronica and Charles Fletcher, Patrick Tighe, John McBride, Harold Bucknell, Ernest Cooper, James William Smith, John and Benjamin Goddard.

Tours must be pre-booked on the website www.cwgc.org/visit-us/events/friends-of-spital-cemetery-war-graves-week-tours/

A tour of First World War graves at Spital Cemetery will run on Sunday, May 28, at 2pm.
Visitors will meet at the bottom gate of the cemetery at Hady Hill. The site is sloping, steep and slippery in places and is unsuitable for wheelchair access.

