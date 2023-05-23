The Friends of Spital Cemetery are organising a tour on Sunday, May 28, at 2pm in support of War Graves Week when visitors will learn about the stories of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Soldiers, sailors and airmen mentioned on the tour are Hartley Clyde Smith, Fred Bulcock, George Heaps, Fred and James Hart, Charles Miles, Bernard Hooley, Herbert Briddon, Lamech Bedford, Thomas and Charles Bramall, Samuel Greenwood, Walter Wolstenholme, Albert Nuttall, Noel Eyre, Edwin Swale, Thomas Lavender, William Coffey, Laurence Tighe, Ann Veronica and Charles Fletcher, Patrick Tighe, John McBride, Harold Bucknell, Ernest Cooper, James William Smith, John and Benjamin Goddard.

Tours must be pre-booked on the website www.cwgc.org/visit-us/events/friends-of-spital-cemetery-war-graves-week-tours/

