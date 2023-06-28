Oakwood Bungalows, in Brimington, is no longer in breach of health and safety regulations but still requires improvement, the report says.

Inspectors visited the care home at the end of May and published a summary of their findings earlier this month.

The inspection fell short of a full review with Oakwood Bungalows not rated but simply reviewed.

Ratings: Safe - requires improvement, Effective - good, Caring - good, Responsive - good, Well-led - requires improvement

The care home provides personal and nursing care for 10 people, at the time of inspection, with residents living in one of two bungalows.

At a previous inspection it was found that the provider, Elmcare Limited, had failed to ‘robustly assess the risk relating to the health, safety, and welfare of people’. This was found to be a breach of Section 17 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

A previous report, published in March, found that people had been ‘sent to their bedroom’ and said: “Staff used language which indicated potential punitive measures when supporting people who displayed signs of distress. Some accident and incident forms stated people had been 'sent' to their bedroom, or 'moved' to the office to 'calm down'. These forms had not been reviewed by the manager, which meant people could have been at risk of abuse."

The manager responded immediately and told the CQC they felt confident that punitive measures were not used within the service, but it was more so an issue around the use of language within the accident and incident forms and they would address this with staff.

Improvement was found to have been made with inspectors saying: “Since our last inspection there had been changes in management at the service. This meant, whilst some quality assurance checks had been carried out since our last inspection, they had not yet been embedded.

“We did not identify any concerns relating to the safety of people using the service which the provider's quality assurance systems should have identified. The current manager understood their responsibility to complete regular audits and checks.

"Enough improvement had been made at this inspection and the provider was no longer in breach of regulation 17.”