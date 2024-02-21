Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy Ingham, 58, suffers from acute myeloid leukaemia and is out of breath after walking more than 10 metres. He parked his Kia Stonic in the family spot outside Marks & Spencer at Ravenside Retail Park on January 11 when all the disabled spaces were full.

A few days later he received a letter from private parking firm UKCPS informing him of the £100 charge, reduced to £60 if payment was received within two weeks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and is in remission but has been left with heart and lung damage after chemotherapy.

The former NHS driver of 20 years, now medically retired, has been a blue badge holder since he was diagnosed and has always parked in family bays when disabled ones are full.

He was told by a parking attendant after receiving the fine that rules at the car park were changed in November, however he says no signage warning of the change was erected.

Speaking about the charge, he said: “I’m absolutely gutted and disgusted about it, it’s the fact that they changed the rules in November but there was never any warning.

"I didn’t realise until just lately that some places will not let you park in parent and children spaces - there are not enough disabled spaces. Just because you’re a parent with a toddler doesn’t mean you can’t walk. A lot of blue badge holders struggle – you don’t get a blue badge for nothing. Nobody wants to be disabled and have to use them.”

Roy appealed the charge last month and heard nothing back, however the later firm claimed they had responded but Roy would need to write to them and request another copy of their response letter.

Meanwhile, the two week fine reduction period has passed and Roy will have to pay the full £100 charge. He said: “I will have to pay the fine but under duress. I’ve started to stress over it now so it’s probably best just to pay it but I just wanted people to know about it.”