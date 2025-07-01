Chesterfield Canal Trust appeals for volunteers towards aim of relaunching Tapton Lock Visitor Centre

An appeal for volunteers has been issued by Chesterfield Canal Trust in a bid to relaunch Tapton Lock Visitor Centre.

Derbyshire County Council, which owns the centre, closed a shop and cafe at Tapton Lock in April amid staffing issues, with a spokesperson commenting that it was no longer viable as a part-time business. The building continues to operate as a base for countryside rangers and public toilets are open whenever staff are on site.

The canal trust hopes to sign a short-term lease with the council until March 31, 2026, to take over the ground floor of the premises. A spokesperson said: “We will start with it as an Information Centre selling a bit of our merchandise like books and caps. We may get a coffee machine and/or sell ice creams.

"We will consider the possibility of setting up a cafe in the longer term but would have to look very carefully at a business case first.

"All this would depend upon us getting enough volunteers to staff it. We have therefore put out an appeal to our members. This has so far yielded a good number of people, but we will need more.

"If all goes well, we hope to be able to open when John Varley II is running in the school summer holidays, but this is not yet certain. Ideally, we hope to open every day, but we can’t promise that yet.”

If you are a member of Chesterfield Canal Trust and would like to volunteer, or you are thinking of joining the trust, email: [email protected].