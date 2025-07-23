Chesterfield Canal’s Tapton Lock Visitor Centre will be back in business from this weekend.

The ground floor of the centre will reopen on Saturday, July 26 after Chesterfield Canal Trust signed a licence with Derbyshire County Council.

Jill Hardy is one of a group of volunteers who are running the Tapton Lock project for the Chesterfield Canal Trust. She said: “We are absolutely delighted that we will be able to reopen Tapton Lock Visitor Centre this weekend. We know that it is a special place that is very important to many canal users.

"Our initial offer will be modest, giving information and selling some items of merchandise, hot drinks, canned drinks and confectionery, but you will be very welcome to come and sit, relax and chat. Over the coming weeks and months, we hope to expand our offer, but this will depend upon footfall, so please come to visit us regularly.

“We must thank our colleagues at Derbyshire County Council for their help, but we could not open at all without our wonderful volunteers. We are very grateful to them and hope that we can swell their ranks to enable us to open more often. Our aim is to be open every day of the week.”

At present, the trust plans to open the centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Its licence runs until April 2026, giving the charitable organisation time to assess the full possibilities and decide whether to apply for a long-term lease.

Debyshire County Council closed a shop and cafe at the Tapton Lock centre three months ago amid staffing issues, with a spokesperson saying it was no longer viable as a part-time business.

The building also operates as a base for countryside rangers and public toilets are open whenever staff are on site.