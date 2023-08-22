Chesterfield Canal Trust is running cruises on its Madeline boat, leaving from Hollingwood Hub, on Monday, August 28. Tickets are £7 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Book online at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk

All fares will be donated to CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young – in memory of Madeline Siddall after whom the tripboat is named.

Madeline, who lived in Eckington, collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest in July 2011. She was just 15 years old. There had been no warning signs, she appeared to be fit and healthy.