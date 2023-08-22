News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Canal tripboat cruises on August bank holiday raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young charity

Enjoy the bank holiday aboard a Chesterfield Canal tripboat and help a good cause.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:12 BST

Chesterfield Canal Trust is running cruises on its Madeline boat, leaving from Hollingwood Hub, on Monday, August 28. Tickets are £7 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Book online at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk

All fares will be donated to CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young – in memory of Madeline Siddall after whom the tripboat is named.

Madeline, who lived in Eckington, collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest in July 2011. She was just 15 years old. There had been no warning signs, she appeared to be fit and healthy.

Twelve young people die from Young Sudden Cardiac Death (YSCD) each week. With 80 percent of these, there will be no warning. It is the third highest killer of young people under the age of 35, yet there is no national screening programme to help detect the heart defects that cause it.

